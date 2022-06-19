Skip to main content

West Virginia Adds Experienced Pitcher Through Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers add to the pitching staff.

For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia baseball staff added a pitcher through the transfer portal. This time, it's Blaine Traxel of Cal State Northridge.

Traxel made 14 starts this past season and finished with an ERA of 3.00. For his career, Traxel has appeared in 75 games, making 30 starts, and holds a career record of 15-9. In 270+ innings of work, he has struck out 214 batters and has only walked 56. 

Traxel could push for a spot in the starting rotation alongside fellow transfer, Grant Siegel, who transferred from Tulane. 

