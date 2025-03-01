West Virginia Moves to 10-0 After Taking Game Two from Queens (NC)
Kannapolis, NC – West Virginia senior Jace Rinehart was 3-for-4 with three RBI and senior Brodie Kresser went 3-5 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Mountaineers (10-0) to its 10 consecutive win to begin the season with an 11-7 decision against the Queens Royals (2-8) Saturday afternoon.
Kresser began his day with a leadoff single in the top of the first before Rinehart brought him home with a two-out RBI single back up the middle for the early 1-0 lead.
Queens responded in the bottom of the inning when junior Anibal Rivera hit a leadoff home run. Then, freshman Lenox Lively ripped a two-RBI single to left field, ending WVU starting pitcher Robby Porco’s day. Head coach Steve Sabins called upon sophomore righty Chase Meyer to take the mound and settle in but not before junior Juston Hudson beat out the throw from third for an RBI single to give the Royals a 4-1 lead.
West Virginia batted through the order in the top of the second to reclaim the lead. Kresser collected both his RBIs with a double down the left field line, and junior Kensen Green walked the bases loaded brought in the tying run walking Rinehart, and the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Freshman Ryan Brown came into the game and gave the Mountaineers another run on a wild pitch for a WVU 6-4 lead.
In the third, West Virginia sophomore Amani Guzman drove the 1-0 pitch for his first career home run. The Mountaineers added another run with Rinehart lined an RBI single through the left side for an 8-4 lead.
With one out and a runner on, Sabin tabbed junior right-hander Carson Estridge to come into the game in the bottom of the fourth. However, Queens pulled within two after sophomore Charlie Marcantel delivered a two-RBI single.
The Royals tightened the game when senior Caleb Stewart doubled down the left field line for an RBI single to cut the WVU lead to one, 8-7.
West Virginia added three insurance runs in the eighth. Freshman Gavin Kelly singled into left field for an RBI. Then, with runners at the corners, Valdes scored on a double steal before Barnett put the ball in play for a sacrifice RBI for an 11-7 advantage.
Chase Meyer collected his second win of the season in three innings of work and Estridge recorded his first save of the season after tossing 5.2 innings with two strikeouts and faced the minimum the final two innings as the Mountaineers took game two, 11-7.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 3 Press Conference
West Virginia Handles Cincinnati in Season Finale
West Virginia Looks to Return the Favor Against No. 25 BYU