West Virginia Outfielder Nick Barone Enters the Transfer Portal

Sophomore Nick Barone announces he is entering the transfer portal

West Virginia sophomore Nick Barone at the plate against Charlotte.
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia sophomore outfielder Nick Barone announced he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Montoursville, Pa, native made 21 appearances, including five starts this season and was 2-25 at the plate with two RBI and five walks. His two hits came in game two in a four-game series against Western Kentucky, driving an 0-1 pitch to left-centerfield for a pair of RBI to give the Mountaineers the 5-3 lead in an 8-3 win.

As a freshman, Barone’s two hits on the year went for a home run and a grand slam. His first collegiate home run came in a 28-2 blowout win against UNC Greensboro in the first game of the doubleheader. Then, to cap off an 18-run offensive output, Barone lifted the first pitch for a grand slam against Baylor for the series sweep. On the year, he made one start in seven appearances. He was 2-8 with seven RBI.

