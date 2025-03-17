West Virginia Outlasts Oklahoma State for Big 12 Opening Win
Stillwater, OK – After the first two games of the series were cancelled due to wildfires ravaging the State of Oklahoma, the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-1, 1-0) overcame four home runs to take the lone game of the three-game series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8) Sunday afternoon 8-6.
West Virginia hit three home runs on the day, starting with freshman Gavin Kelley solo blast in the top of the second inning. Then, senior Kyle West hit a two-out two-run blast over the grandstands to extend the lead, 3-0.
Oklahoma State sophomore Kollin Ritchie got a run back with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to close the gap to two, 3-1.
West Virginia starting pitcher Griffin Kirn posted eight strikeouts through three innings, but senior Colin Brueggemann doubled off the left field wall before senior Ian Daughtery ripped a two-run home run and Ritchie followed with his second solo home run of the day to take a 4-3 advantage.
West Virginia tied the game in the fifth after senior Grant Hussey beat the shift with an opposite field line drive through the left side and a pair of walks loaded the bases before junior reliever Blake walked the tying run in.
Oklahoma State reclaimed the lead after loading the bases and sophomore Drew Culbertson laid down a bunt to squeeze the go-ahead run, 5-4.
The Mountaineers tied the game in the sixth when Kelley hit a leadoff single up the middle, junior Skylar King received a walk before West hit a high fly ball to centerfield as Ritchie tracked the ball but lost it in the sun to even the score at five.
Junior Brayden Smith smacked a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning for the Cowboys’ fourth home run of the day for a 6-5 lead.
In the seventh, senior Brodie Kresser and junior Logan Sauve started the inning with singles to place runners at the corners before junior Sam Shite lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, knotting the game at six, before senior Jace Rinehart lifted the 1-2 pitch over the right field wall for a two-home run and an 8-6 lead.
West Virginia sophomore Chase Meyer collected his fourth win of the season in relief. The right-hander came into the game in the sixth with one-out on the board and faced the minimum, recording a career-high nine strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work to hold on to the 8-6 decision.
