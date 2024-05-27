West Virginia Receives Bid for the NCAA Tournament
Monday afternoon, the West Virginia University baseball program earned its second consecutive at-large bid for the NCAA Baseball tournament and will head to Tucson, Arizona, to take on Dallas Baptist in the first game of the opening round.
The selection bid marks the first time in program history it earned an at-large bid in back-to-back seasons and it’s the first time in 40 years the Mountaineers have earned consecutive postseason appearances since a four-year run from 1961-64.
West Virginia finished the season 33-22 and 19-11 in Big 12 Conference play.
Junior JJ Wetherholt led the Mountaineers at the plate with a .356 batting average with eight home runs and 30 RBI in 31 appearances.
Senior Reed Chumley hit a team-high 15 home runs and 14 doubles and 45 RBIs.
Derek Clarks leads the team on the mound. The senior holds a 7-2 record with a 3.05 ERA and 73 strikeouts.