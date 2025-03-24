West Virginia Remains in a Pair of Top 25 Polls
The West Virginia University baseball program still resides in a pair of Top 25 polls, but fell out of two others, after suffering its first series loss of the season over the weekend.
West Virginia fell out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and Baseball America Top 25 Poll, while sliding three spots in the NCBWA (23) and Perfect Game (16) rankings.
The Mountaineers went 3-2 on the week after taking both midweek games against James Madison and followed with a series evening win against now nationally ranked Arizona on Saturday.
West Virginia outscored James Madison 14-2 in the matchups. Senior Grant Hussey hit his 40th career home run in game one and Skylar King led the Mountaineers at the plate with three hits.
In the Mountaineers’ home Big 12 series opener against Arizona, West Virginia battled back to force extra innings, but the Wildcats captured a 6-4 decision.
West Virginia bounced back in game two, with a resounding 11-3 win. Junior Sam White was 3-5 and was the catalyst to the Mountaineers claiming their first lead and the victory with five RBI. Meanwhile, Reese Bassinger threw 5.1 scoreless innings to capture his second win of the season in relief.
Arizona delivered payback in the series finale with a six-run eighth inning to crush the Mountaineers 11-4.
West Virginia takes the field again at Kedrick Family Ballpark Tuesday night against Marshall. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the action will broadcast on ESPN+.
WVU in the national rankings
D1Baseball: NR
USA TODAY Sports: NR
NCBWA: 23
Baseball America: NR
Perfect Game: 16
