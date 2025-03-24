Bob Huggins Mentioned in Latest Head Coaching Vacancy
According to Jeff Goodman of Field of 68, former West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach and Hall of Famer Bob Huggins is a candidate for the head coaching vacancy at McNeese State.
Other candidates being considered are Bill Armstrong (Baylor), James Miller (Okl St.), Matt Woodley (Wake), former Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall, Chase Buford (KU) and former NBA head coach Sam Mitchell.
In 41 seasons as a head coach, Huggins holds a 935-414 overall career record, beginning is head coaching career at Walsh, followed by Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia.
His teams made 35 postseason appearances, including 26 NCAA tournaments, advancing to nine Sweet 16’s, four elite eight’s and two Final Four’s.
Huggins claimed 13 regular season conference titles, 12 conference tournament championships during his 41 seasons.
The Morgantown (WV) native spent 16 seasons at the helm at West Virginia, posting a 345-203 overall record, and his 345 victories rank second in program history only behind Gale Catlett’s 439 wins.
He guided the Mountaineers to its first ever Big East tournament championship in 2010 and continued the momentum into NCAA tournament with a trip to the program’s first Final Four in 51 years.
Under his direction, West Virginia made 11 NCAA tournament appearances and five Sweet 16’s.
