WVU Baseball Announces Schedule Changes for Big 12 Opener Against BYU

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team announced some slight adjustments to their Big 12 home opener series against the BYU Cougars this weekend. The team announced the changes on their X account.

Updated times for series vs. BYU

Thursday - 4:30 p.m.

Friday - 2 p.m.

Saturday - 12:30 p.m.

Thursday and Friday’s game times were adjusted due to anticipated inclement weather in the Morgantown area. The 12:30 p.m. start time for Saturday will continue as originally scheduled.

The Mountaineers look to continue a strong start in Big 12 play this weekend.

Steve Sabins WVU squad is 13-4 overall on the season and is coming off of taking two out of three games against the Baylor Bears in Waco last weekend as they begin Big 12 Conference play.

The BYU Cougars come into the weekend road series at 10-9 overall, with an even 5-5 record on the road so far this season. The Cougars took two out of three games from the Cincinnati Bearcats at home last weekend to start off their conference slate with the same record as the Mountaineers. WVU is 4-2 all-time against the Cougars. The teams posted an instant classic last season on March 29th, a game in which WVU came out on top by a score of 19-16.

The Mountaineers have had the best pitching staff statistically in the entire Big 12 so far this season, which has combined for a conference-leading three shutouts, but the Mountaineers also lead the conference in several key statistics. Their combined 3.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and .213 opponent batting average are all currently the best marks in the Big 12 entering their March 18th contest.

Mountaineer pitcher Maxx Yehl is a big reason for those numbers being so good for WVU’s pitching staff. He posted an unbelievable performance against the Baylor Bears last Sunday, in which he threw eight scoreless innings while striking out a whopping 12 batters in an 8-0 WVU victory. Yehl’s performance earned him Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors.

The team will also debut their coal rush uniforms during Thursday's contest, after officially announcing them last week. Despite a slight schedule change, the buildup for the debut of the coal rush uniforms on the diamond will create a unique atmosphere for West Virginia’s conference home opener.

You can catch the Mountaineers in their brand new uniforms from Kendrick Family Ballpark at 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.