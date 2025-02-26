West Virginia Remains Unbeaten After Taking Down Ohio in Home Opener
Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) extended their winning streak to eight after handling the Ohio Bobcats (1-6) Wednesday afternoon 8-4.
West Virginia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Armani Guzman hit a leadoff single, then junior Logan Sauve followed suit to place runners at the corners before a double by junior Sam White scored the first run of the game and his fifth RBI of the seasion and senior Kyle West smacked a two-RBI double for the three-run advantage.
In the third, Kyle West ripped a doubled in the third to set up an RBI single for sophomore Michael Perazza for a 4-0 lead.
West Virginia starting pitcher Mac Stiffler got in a jam in the bottom of the fourth. The freshman walked leadoff hitter Ben Slanker, then a fielder’s choice and a single off a bunt from sophomore Trae Cassidy loaded the bases. He walked in a run before head coach Steve Sabins called in right-hander junior Luke Lyman.
Graduate senior Blake Reed hit a sacrifice line drive for the second run of the inning before redshirt senior Nick Dolan popped up behind home plate to end fourth.
West Virginia got a run back in the bottom of the frame after Amani Guzman hit a two-out single, stole second on a pickoff attempt, and advanced to third on the throw, then Sauve dropped an RBI single to left field for a 5-2 lead.
Ohio got back within two runs in the sixth when Cassidy hit a leadoff double down the left field line off reliever Cole Fehrman. The junior walked the bases loaded with two outs, ending his afternoon. Savins called upon to Bryson Hoff to finish the inning. The freshman recorded a strikeout but the throw to first after the ball hit the dirt was wide, scored a run. Hoff got out of the inning with a fly ball to left field to hold on to a two-run lead, 5-3.
West Virginia senior Grant Hussey went opposite field for a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, then redshirt junior Chase Swain singled, then Sauve collected his second RBI of the day with a double down the left field line for a 7-3 advantage.
The Mountaineers tacked on a run in the seventh when senior Jace Rinehart double to right-centerfield. The senior advanced to second on a fly ball, the senior Brodie Kresser hit a sacrifice line drive to left field to extend the lead, 8-3.
Nick Dolan hit a sacrifice RBI fly to cut the lead to fourth in the eighth.
West Virginia senior reliever Tyler Hutson took the mound in the ninth and faced the minimum as the Mountaineers take the 8-4 decision.