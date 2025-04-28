West Virginia Rises in the National Rankings
The West Virginia University baseball program maintains its rise in the rankings after going 3-1 last week.
The Mountaineers made their biggest leap in Baseball America College Baseball Top 25 rankings, jumping six spots to No. 8 and five places in Perfect Game top 25 to fourth, while moving one notch to No. 16 in D1Baseball to 16th and No. 13 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, and stayed put at No. 10 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
West Virginia lost its first midweek game of the season after traveling to Penn State and falling 3-2, but kept its Big 12 Conference winning streak alive, extending it to 14, following a three-game sweep of UCF.
West Virginia ranks 10th in the country with a team ERA of 3.66, while the team batting average has dipped in the last few weeks, but still reside in the top 30 at No. 29 at .308, ranking third in the Big 12.
Junior Skylar King leads the team with a .361 batting average, senior Jace Rinehart is hitting .351 with a team-leading 43 RBI and a team-high 15 doubles, while tied with the team lead in home runs with junior Logan Sauve with seven.
Senior reliever Reese Bassinger holds a team-best 2.98 ERA with five wins and, along with junior Carson Estridge, leads the team with five saves.
West Virginia in the National Rankings
D1Baseball: 16
USA TODAY Sports: 13
NCBWA: 10
Baseball America: 8
Perfect Game: 4
