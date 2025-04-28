Ex-West Virginia Wide Receiver Kaden Prather Drafted in 7th Round of NFL Draft
Over the weekend, former West Virginia and Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather was selected in the seventh round (240th overall) by the Buffalo Bills.
West Virginia's wide receiver room desperately needed someone to step up heading into the 2022 season to help fill the void of Winston Wright Jr., who transferred to Florida State.
Sophomore Kaden Prather turned out to be that guy, finishing the year as the team's third-leading receiver with 501 yards. He also finished second in receptions (52) and third in touchdown receptions (3). Unfortunately, the Mountaineers weren't able to keep him around as he entered the transfer portal and eventually landed at Maryland.
In his first year with the Terps, Prather was the No. 3 option in the passing game, catching 42 passes for 666 yards and five touchdowns. Jeshaun Jones and Tai Felton were the only two receivers more involved. Last season, Prather finished second on the team across the board with 56 receptions, 624 yards, and four scores.
While Prather's departure was a massive loss for the Mountaineers, the move turned out to be a good decision on his part. West Virginia was a run-heavy team in 2023 and 2024, and even if Prather had stayed, his numbers may not have been as high as what he totaled in 2022. At Maryland, he was heavily featured.
