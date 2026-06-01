West Virginia Will Wear Coal Rush Uniforms in Pivotal Game Against Kentucky

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team lives to fight another day after some ninth-inning heroics last night against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Now, all eyes will be on Morgantown as the Mountaineers and Wildcats are set to face off for the regional crown on Monday night. The stakes have arguably never been higher for the program, which would host a super regional for the first time in program history with a victory tonight. The Mountaineers are pulling out all the stops, including a special uniform that could change the game.

The WVU baseball official X account posted a video Monday morning of Paul Schoenfeld’s locker with his yellow jersey hanging. The video then shows a black coal rush jersey being hung in place of the yellow jersey.

Last night’s history.



You know what to do now ⚫️⛏️ pic.twitter.com/guyun0JmqB — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) June 1, 2026

Schoenfeld was the hero of last night's game with his ninth-inning two-run home run that gave the Mountaineers the lead and eventual victory. Perhaps the biggest asset the Mountaineers have had so far in this tournament is the full crowds of fans. Based on this tweet, the team is trying to take the atmosphere a step further by blacking out the ballpark. After last night's viral victory, wearing a fan favorite jersey under the lights is sure to create a unique atmosphere at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The baseball program officially unveiled its coal rush uniforms on March 11th after the football and basketball programs saw major fan support wearing the uniforms as a nod to the coal mining industry within the state of West Virginia.

Is Tonight The Biggest Game In WVU Baseball History?

It’s hard not to look at this game and consider it one of the most consequential and important games in WVU baseball history, and last night’s heroics only added to that. Couple last night’s result with the fact that hosting a super regional gives the Mountaineers the inside track to make it further than they ever have in the postseason, and it feels like this game matters just as much, if not more than, those super regional games of years past.

Regardless of the outcome, fans and everyone around the program should be excited for the future. Steve Sabins is only in his second year as head coach of the program, and they seem to take steps forward every single year. They are no longer a team that we look at as having issues in the postseason. They continue to build postseason wins and success with quality recruits and players year after year.

First pitch between the Mountaineers and Wildcats is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.