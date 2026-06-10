WVU Baseball's Biggest Stars Earn All-American Honors

In an already historic season for WVU baseball, the Mountaineers continue to make program history.

After hosting their first NCAA super regional last weekend and dominating Cal Poly in both contests, the Mountaineers are headed to the College World Series in Omaha this weekend in hopes of capturing the first national title in program history. On Wednesday, the team announced on its X account that pitcher Maxx Yehl has earned first-team All-American honors from Perfect Game, while second baseman Gavin Kelly earned second-team honors.

This marks the first time that WVU baseball has had two players voted to All-American teams by the same outlet since the 2008 season, when second baseman Jedd Gyorko and shortstop Tyler Kuhn earned second and third team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Yehl was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year just a few weeks ago and was recently named a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year honors. The left-hander recorded 105 strikeouts in 90 innings pitched so far this season. The latest example of his dominance came in the super regionals, where Yehl allowed just four hits and no earned runs in his outing against Cal Poly. Yehl is the first Mountaineer pitcher to earn first-team All-American honors since Alek Manoah earned consensus first-team honors nationally in 2019.

Kelly is a true sophomore and has already proven himself as one of the best players in the nation. The utility man is widely considered a top prospect for the 2027 MLB Draft due to his ability to play multiple positions and a consistent bat. Kelly leads the team in batting average with an impressive .384 mark.

The sophomore has also blasted 17 home runs this season and counting, while nobody else on the team has reached double digits yet. He also leads the team in slugging percentage and RBIs. While he has been the Mountaineers' offensive engine this season, his biggest step forward has been on the defensive end, where he has emerged as a legitimate defensive second baseman while also being a quality catcher.

The Country Roads Lead To Omaha

This is a historic Mountaineers team that has captured the attention of the entire nation with their electric home crowds and phenomenal play on the diamond. Perhaps the most important alumnus that WVU has to offer is Pat McAfee, who is taking his own show on the road to support the Mountaineers as they continue to make history.

You can catch Yehl, Kelly, and the rest of the WVU baseball team in action from Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend as the team embarks on its quest to capture the first national championship in program history. The Mountaineers are set to take on Troy on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN.