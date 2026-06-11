WVU Lands SEC Transfer, Former Top 10 Catcher Recruit Cash Williams

West Virginia is cooking in the transfer portal, building some momentum for next year's squad. On Wednesday, they picked up a commitment from Tennessee transfer catcher Cash Williams (6'1", 201 lbs), originally of Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Coming out of high school, Williams was rated as the top catcher in Oklahoma by Perfect Game and the No. 10 catcher in the country by Prep Baseball Report. He had an incredible senior season, putting up video game-like numbers, hitting .505 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI, and collecting 14 doubles and 25 stolen bases. At the end of the year, he was named a 2025 ABCA/Rawlings High School All-America Second Team selection.

He did not appear in a game for the Volunteers this season, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Scouting Report on Cash Williams

It appears Steve Sabins has a type when it comes to catchers, and with the success that Gavin Kelly and Matthew Graveline have had, it's easy to see why. Williams is cut from the same cloth in that he is uber athletic and can play the middle infield or corner outfield in addition to getting some work behind the plate. The arm is legit and has an elite pop time of 1.8 seconds. The bat also plays well with a nice combination of contact/power. Has the ability to develop into a double digit homer/middle of the order bat. Assuming the transition goes well, he will be in the mix to fill the Matthew Graveline role in 2027.

West Virginia baseball's class of 2026 commits

RHP Slade Barton, RHP Kyle Casteel, RHP Luke Coats, LHP Colin Harrison, RHP Blake Krushinski, SS Juan Araujo, SS Kayden Lipscomb, SS Joshua Viars, 1B Jordan Burwell, OF Henkel Acevedo, OF CJ Alfano.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), RHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College), C Cash Williams (Tennessee).

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