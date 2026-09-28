Kick Time Revealed for WVU vs. Arizona: First Coal Rush Game Not at Night...

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff times for Week 6, and surprisingly, West Virginia will host the Arizona Wildcats for a 12 p.m. ET kick on Saturday, October 10th.

I figured that with Arizona having to travel multiple time zones, there was no way that this would be a noon kick, but here we are. Also, it takes a little bit of the fun away from the Coal Rush, making the first time the Coal Rush game won't start at night. Regardless, Morgantown should be hopping, especially if they get back in the win column this week against Iowa State.

A sneak peek at Arizona...

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona moved to 3-1 this past weekend with a 34-24 win over Washington State. They trailed 17-14 at the half, but outscored the Cougars 20-7 in the final 30 minutes of the game. QB Noah Fifita tossed for 297 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target, Tre Spivey, finished the day with seven receptions for 129 yards and two scores.

Their only loss so far came in Week 2 to No. 15 BYU, by a 28-17 score. They played well enough to win the game defensively, but just lacked the explosives — just seven for the entire game.

Up next for Arizona: The Wildcats will play host to an unbeaten Cincinnati team this week for a late, 11 p.m. ET kick.

West Virginia's series history with Arizona

Oct 26, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs with the ball while Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) attempts to tackle him during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

West Virginia and Arizona have only met one time on the gridiron, and that was two years ago in Tucson, a game that the Mountaineers won 31-26. Then starting quarterback Garrett Greene was sidelined for that game with an injury, and in his place, Arizona native Nicco Marchiol got the start and played exceptionally well, completing 18 of his 22 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns

Running back Jahiem White led the Mountaineers on the ground with 92 yards on 12 carries. CJ Donaldson had 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and Marchiol added 39 yards on 11 totes.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita nearly led the Wildcats to a big comeback in the fourth quarter, at one point trailing by 18. He hit Tetairoa McMillan for a 34-yard touchdown and then, a few minutes later, ran one in himself, finishing off a 6-play, 71-yard drive to make it 31-26 with 4:35 remaining. West Virginia was able to hold on to even their record at 4-4 for the season.