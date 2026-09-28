Big 12 Power Rankings: OSU & Cincinnati Surge, WVU & TCU Slide Entering Week 5

It was an interesting week in the Big 12 with Texas Tech and Houston unexpectedly in a bit of a battle early against inferior competition before pulling away, Utah putting the late dagger in Iowa State, who kept it a one-score game late, Baylor and UCF coming out on top in low-scoring affairs, and Oklahoma State surprisingly beating West Virginia by three scores on the road.

Below you will find the Big 12 Week 4 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.

Week 4 scores

Texas Tech 49, Sam Houston 14

Utah 31, Iowa State 17

Houston 42, Georgia Southern 28

Baylor 23, Colorado 13

UCF 21, TCU 13

Cincinnati 31, Kansas State 26

Oklahoma State 41, West Virginia 24

Arizona 34, Washington State 24

Week 5 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Colorado

No. 15: Iowa State

No. 14: Kansas

No. 13: Baylor

No. 12: TCU (9)

No. 11: UCF (12)

No. 10: Arizona State

No. 9: West Virginia (6)

No. 8: Kansas State

No. 7: Cincinnati (11)

No. 6: Utah (5)

No. 5: Arizona (4)

No. 4: Oklahoma State (7)

No. 3: Houston

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Texas Tech

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

West Virginia at Iowa State, 12 p.m. ET on TNT

UCF at Houston, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Middle Tennessee State at Kansas, 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU

BYU at TCU, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Texas Tech at Colorado, 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Baylor at Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Cincinnati at Arizona, 11 p.m. ET on FOX

There are no marquee matchups on the slate this week, but teams like UCF and Cincinnati have an opportunity to make a significant jump up the rankings if they are able to get big wins on the road against two of the top teams in the league.

For West Virginia, it feels like a must-win situation for them. You can't afford to drop your first two games in league play, especially to a pair of first-year coaches. That will send this fan base into a frenzy, and rightfully so. If the Mountaineers are able to beat Iowa State and improve to 4-1, they will be in a good spot as they return for a pivotal two-game homestand against Arizona and Cincinnati. A win won't have them taking a big leap in next week's rankings, but it will prevent them from plummeting.

West Virginia and Iowa State are slated to kick it off at 12 p.m. ET on TNT.