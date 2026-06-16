WVU Names Starting Pitcher for Tuesday's Game Against Troy

It's a win-or-head-back-home type of situation for the West Virginia Mountaineers now after having lost to North Carolina on Sunday, and for the second time in the last handful of days, they'll meet up with the Troy Trojans.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins could have turned back to Chansen Cole, who had a rather brief outing against Troy on Friday, but instead is going to give the ball to junior Dawson Montesa.

What the Mountaineers need from Montesa

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Strikes, strikes, strikes, and more strikes. Obviously, going as deep as possible will increase WVU's chances to do more than just win today's game, but the main thing, as always with Montesa, has been having control of the zone. There have been several outings this year where walks have been a major issue for him, which, of course, drives the pitch count up, thus shortening his day.

This will mark the first appearance for Montesa since he came in relief in the 10th inning in the final game against Kentucky in the regional. The day before, he went 7.1 innings and gave up four runs against Wake Forest, but was dominant for much of the day with a live fastball and serious bite to his breaking ball.

Pitching to contact isn't necessarily a part of Montesa's approach because he has such elite swing-and-miss stuff, but working quick innings will be key to getting deep into the game and preserving the pen.

Who could be first out of the bullpen?

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Carson Estridge has yet to throw in the College World Series, and you'd have to think that if Montesa gets into some trouble, Estridge would be the guy he turns to to try and wiggle out of it. He can go a couple of innings or so, and Reese Bassinger, who pitched the 8th on Sunday against North Carolina, will also be able to eat up innings.

I'd expect Estridge first, assuming it's a close game, and then Bassinger. If things get really dicey or Sabins has to burn through multiple arms, Ian Korn and Chansen Cole could be available as well. Oh, and how could I possibly forget about West Virginia legend Ben McDougal? He, too, will be ready to rock and roll if needed. Thanks to Maxx Yehl going deep on Sunday, West Virginia's pen is in pretty good shape.

The Mountaineers and Trojans will get the action underway at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.