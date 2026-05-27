WVU Scoops Up Commitment from G-MAC Pitcher of the Year

The West Virginia Mountaineers are dipping back into familiar waters on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from right-handed pitcher Drew Becker of Ashland University, a Division II school in Ohio.

In 2023, Becker made five appearances in relief, where he gave up three runs in seven innings of work. He posted similar numbers in nine innings in 2024, although he did a better job of limiting hits, with opposing batters hitting just .229 off of him. Becker missed the entire 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and he returned to the diamond better than ever.

He was recently named G-MAC Pitcher of the Year, recording a 2.93 ERA in 12 starts (67.2 innings) with an insane strikeout to walk ratio, punching out 92 batters and giving up just 18 free passes. Once again, the opponents' batting average dipped, this time nearing the Mendoza Line at .201.

WVU head coach Steve Sabins and his staff have made an effort to mine through the lower levels to find hidden gems, and they've had a ton of success in doing so over the years.

“When you recruit transfer portal starting pitching, pitchers that are able to throw 80-100 innings, whether NAIA, Division II, Division III, Division I, that just means that you’re able to stay healthy, compete, and not implode on the mound. I don’t care if you’re facing little leaguers or you’re facing big leaguers. It doesn’t really matter. There’s not that many guys in the country that can actually do that — show up every week and throw seven innings, so that’s a great starting point."

West Virginia baseball's class of 2026 commits

RHP Slade Barton, RHP Kyle Casteel, RHP Luke Coats, LHP Colin Harrison, RHP Blake Krushinski, SS Juan Araujo, SS Kayden Lipscomb, SS Joshua Viars, 1B Jordan Burwell, OF Henkel Acevedo, OF CJ Alfano.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP, Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC).

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.