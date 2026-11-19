It's always tough to lose a game in the final seconds, especially when you led for over 24 minutes throughout the night and had a lead as big as 11. Unfortunately, things unraveled for West Virginia in the final minutes, leading to their first defeat of the season, dropping a heartbreaker to Kansas.

Trailing by one, WVU head coach Ross Hodge called a timeout to draw something up, and everyone in the building knew the ball was going to be in Miles Sadler's hands. Kansas did a good job of shutting off the lane, where he had been so dangerous all night, with three defenders closing off the entry point at the top, forcing Sadler to take a step-back three that missed. Big man Amadou Seini grabbed the offensive rebound; the ball found Finley Bizjack, whose desperation three didn't fall, and that would seal the deal for the Mountaineers.

After the game, Ross Hodge took full responsibility for the way this one played out.

"I got to do a better job. I told the team the last 30 seconds of that game was 1000% on me. We were disorganized; we probably should have took another timeout after the timeout. We were unsure on that possession, and it's not so much, you know, I was fine with Miles (Sadler) shooting the three, but it just wasn't as organized as we should have been coming out of it. We have a play the next possession that we run, but once it became apparent that there was a little panic, I should have took a timeout, probably when Finley (Bizjack) got the ball. (Amadou) Seini made the right play on the kick out. But I told everybody, the last 35 seconds of that game, I wish I could have back. I didn't do a good enough job in that moment of making sure everyone knew for sure what was supposed to be happening. That one will sting for a while."

Props to Hodge for shouldering the blame. Most coaches wouldn't have done that.

Although he did get spacing, I'm not sure the three was the best decision by Sadler. He had struggled to hit from range all night, and you could tell he was starting to become fatigued. When you don't have your legs under you, you get short three-point attempts, and that's exactly what we saw happen. With how successful he had been getting to the rim, driving the ball still probably would have been the best option, putting stress on Kansas to defend without fouling.

It is certainly a tough one for the Mountaineers to swallow, but they've got another massive opportunity awaiting them this afternoon in a showdown with No. 1 Florida.

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