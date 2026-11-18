If you weren't able to stay up for last night's game, I don't blame you, but you missed a dandy. West Virginia led by as many as 18, saw the lead shrink to one, and then found a way to close it out, thanks to some big defensive stops late and connecting on their free throws.

After the game, WVU head coach Ross Hodge discussed the win on the radio broadcast. Here's everything he had to say.

Opening thoughts on the win

“Just really proud of the guys. Obviously, they made a run, and we did some things to help them, but to be able to resettle yourself and not completely unravel, take a deep breath and just kind of find a way. You’re not going to be great for 40 minutes this time of the year.”

Finley Bizjack’s spark in the 2nd half

“I thought he was incredible in the second half, especially to start it. More people realize it now he’s not just a shooter. He’s a scorer, playmaker, baller, man. He does some wild stuff.”

Miles Sadler finishing the game strong

“Miles was so good early and probably had his toughest stretch in a West Virginia uniform, and again, that’s what you love about him — for him to own it, not run from it. Subbed him out, got him a little break, let him reset, and then come in that last four minutes and made some of the plays that he made down the stretch shows you his maturity.”

Closing the game out

“Got some stops, got some huge rebounds, and then just the composure element on the offensive end to keep making simple plays and got the ball close to the basket. I always mention: can you get the ball close to the basket late in games? Just a great team effort from a lot of different people in different pockets of the game, if you think about it. There were pockets of the game where every player was impactful and good.”

Lorient’s leadership and importance

“His composure, his voice, his experience… you don’t want to take it for granted because it’s appreciated, but it’s also expected. It’s what I expect.”

Seydou Traore’s defensive performance

“When I was walking up, Coach (Steve) Pearl, our paths crossed and we talked a little bit, and he singled out Traore. He’s obviously coached (Tahaad) Pettiford for a while now, and he said that he really hasn’t seen him as flustered as he was in the first half. They came in as a very low turnover team; he’s a very low turnover player, but the fact that we were able to get deflections and bully them and get them in tough spots and speed them up a little bit…now we just got to sustain that a little longer. But yeah, he’s bought into it, and we’ve challenged him — be the best on-ball defender in the league.”

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