4-Star G Keonte Greybear Makes it Official, Signs with WVU

Ross Hodge picked up a four-star late in the process in Keonte Greybear (6'3", 185 lbs), adding to what is already an impressive 2026 recruiting class. Tuesday morning, the Frisco, Texas native made his decision official, signing with the Mountaineers.

"Keonte is a versatile guard with great scoring instincts and athleticism," Hodge said in a press release. "He has been well coached throughout his prep career and has played with and against high level competition. He's a high character student-athlete, and we are excited to add him to our Mountaineer basketball program."

Greybear was pursued by some of the best teams in the Big 12 Conference, such as Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State, who threw their name into the mix as well. It didn't take long for Greybear to realize Morgantown was the place for him, choosing WVU shortly after taking his official visit.

"It was really the people," Greybear told West Virginia On SI when he committed. "The staff felt like family, and being from Texas, it felt like home. They were real and transparent the whole time. I believe in Coach Hodge; he’s a dog, and I know he’s going to build something special. I want to be part of it."

Greybear is a legit threat to score the ball and can do so from all areas on the floor. At the Grind Session in Orlando, Florida, he averaged 19.9 points, knocking down 44% of his attempts from the field. His best performance of the season came in a three-point win over Winston-Salem Christian (N.C.), where he racked up an absurd 43 points (six made triples) and 12 rebounds.

The next great WVU backcourt?

Keonte Greybear

Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. were a treat to watch during their four years in Morgantown. They are arguably the best four-year backcourt in the history of the program, and I'm not sure there are many that could rival what they accomplished.

Comparing Miles Sadler and Keonte Greybear to that dynamic duo is unfair, but they could, without question, be the best backcourt duo the Mountaineers have had since those two graduated. Obviously, it may take a year to see them both in a starting role, as Greybear will almost certainly come off the bench, backing up Finley Bizjack. Assuming Sadler sticks around for multiple years and Greybear develops as everyone expects him to, it could lead to some special things for the Mountaineers.