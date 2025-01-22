Arizona State Stuns No. 23 West Virginia in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV - No. 23 West Virginia had its worst showing from the floor this season, shooting a mere 31% from the field while Arizona State had four players hit double figures led by senior forward Brasheer Jihad led the way with 17 points as Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5) end a four-game skid and shock the Mountaineers (13-5, 4-3) for their second home loss of the season 65-57.
West Virginia started the game 0-6 from the field while Arizona State went up five before sophomore forward Amani Hansberry hit a contested layup to cut the lead to three, 5-2.
The Mountaineers forced three turnovers to spark a 15-1 run to capture their first lead of the game. Senior guard Javon Small got it going with the first steal and threw it ahead to Hansberry before freshman guard Jonathan Powell buried to threes for a 17-11 lead at the 8:27 mark of the first half.
Arizona State responded with an 8-0 run with Basheer Jihad receiving the bucket and the foul and redshirt senior guard Adam Miller followed with a three and a jumper to reclaim the Sun Devils lead 19-17.
Javon Small drove down the lane to end the run with a pair of free throws, then senior guard Toby Okani had back-to-back dunks to regain the Mountaineer lead 23-19. However, West Virginia was held scoreless in the final 2:20 of the half while Arizona State regained the lead and took a 24-23 lead into halftime.
Arizona State opened the second half with a 13-1 run with freshman forward Jayden Quaintance leading the way seven points as the Sun Devils stormed out to a 37-24 lead at the 15:33 mark.
Javon Small hit five consecutive free throws before senior center Eduardo Andre delivered the first field goal of the half to get WVU within eight, 39-31 with 12:52 remaining in the game.
West Virginia cut it to five following a corner three from Powell, but BJ Freeman answered with a three as and a pair of offensive rebounds extended the Arizona State lead back to 11 with 6:47 left to play.
Jonathan Powell grabbed the offensive rebound off a the three-point attempt and got the putback and the foul and sophomore guard Sincere Harris drove to the basket was fouled and hit both free throes for a 5-0 spurt to pull the Mountaineers within four with 2:32 remaining in the game.
Jayden Quaintance answered with consecutive buckets to push the lead back to eight as the Mountaineers never recovered and fell 65-57.