How to watch West Virginia vs. Ohio State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
In this story:
It's a big one tonight for West Virginia as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a very important neutral court game in Cleveland. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (8-3) vs. Ohio State (7-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 12th, 8 p.m. EST
Where: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena (19.432)
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
Bruce Thornton (OSU): So far this season, Thornton has been one of college basketball's most prolific scorers, averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting a blistering 55.6% from three on 45 attempts.
Treysen Eaglestaff (WVU): Aside from a decent game against Xavier, Eaglestaff has been virtually non-existent in these types of games. Hopefully seeing five threes go in earlier this week will help the confidence. The Mountaineers will need him to knock down shots to take some of the focus off of Honor Huff.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Buckeyes are currently favored by 4.5 points, which is understandable, given how West Virginia has played in games against competitive teams. Pitt is their only high-major win, which isn't saying much. These very Buckeyes did lose to Pitt, however, for what it's worth. The over/under is set at 143.5.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
