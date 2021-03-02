LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Baylor

Keep it here for live updates of today's Top-6 Big 12 showdown.

The No. 6 West Virginia University Mountaineers welcome in the No. 3 Baylor University Bears at 5:00 pm EST on ESPN. West Virginia is 8-11 all-time versus Baylor but won the last meeting in the final game of the 2019-20 season, 76-64.

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 2 Baylor

Where: WVU Coliseum; Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

For full coverage of tonight's game, please follow us below!

Starting Five for WVU: Derek Culver, Jalen Bridges, Deuce McBride, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Sean McNeil

Baylor wins Jump Ball.

Macio Teague Layup, Baylor leads 2-0.

Mark Vital makes driving Layup, Baylor leads 6-2.

Jared Butler makes second-chance 3-Point Jumper, Baylor leads 10-2.

Jared Butler makes driving Layup, Baylor leads 12-2.

West Virginia's Bob Huggins calls 30-second timeout.

Taz Sherman makes Layup, Baylor leads 12-4.

Deuce McBride sinks pair of Free Throws, Baylor leads 12-6.

_

