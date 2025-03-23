West Virginia? Iowa? Villanova? Ben McCollum is a Hot Commodity on the Coaching Market
Ben McCollum's special season with the Drake Bulldogs came to a conclusion on Saturday as his team fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Now, his phone will be ringing off the hook as schools with job openings look to pry him away from Drake and give him his first opportunity at the Power Four level. West Virginia, Iowa, and Villanova have all been mentioned as possible destinations for the 43-year-old, and who knows? Maybe even Minnesota will try to get into the mix as well.
West Virginia and Iowa are the perceived favorites for McCollum. He is from Iowa City, Iowa, which, of course, is where the University of Iowa is located. As for West Virginia, if he landed there, he would be reuniting with Wren Baker, who served as the athletic director at Northwest Missouri State from 2010-13 during McCollum's early years as the head coach there.
There's also the chance, albeit small, that McCollum bets on himself and stays put at Drake, waiting for either a bigger opportunity or a better fit to come along if he doesn't see that pop up in this coaching cycle. With West Virginia and Iowa expected to push hard in the coming days, it's going to be difficult for McCollum to turn down an offer, assuming one is presented.
