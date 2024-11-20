Between The Eers: Early Season Thoughts on WVU Basketball
Evaluating the Mountaineers after the first three games of the season.
In this story:
West Virginia has won two of its first three games but looked out of sync in their last outing against Pitt. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss what they like from this Mountaineer squad so far, where they need to improve, and much more.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
