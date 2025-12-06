Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will appear inside the Charleston Coliseum for the first time since 2016, when they took down Western Carolina, 90-37. Wake Forest rolls into this one off a blowout loss to Oklahoma and is aiming to get back on track with a big neutral court win.

Here are my picks for today's game.

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

Prediction: West Virginia

Believe it or not, I'm conflicted with this pick. Wake is much better than their record states, dropping heartbreakers to Michigan in overtime and Texas Tech, both by a single point. If WVU's offense lulls itself to sleep too often, this could be a game where they're constantly trying to dig out of a hole. The Deacons have four averaging double figures and will go nine deep, matching the Mountaineers' depth. I'll roll with WVU, getting a nice helping hand from the Charleston crowd.

Total: 141.5

Prediction: Over

Although West Virginia's defense can be problematic for Wake, I think they will be able to do some damage from three-point range, similar to how Clemson did late in that game a couple of weekends ago. With Treysen Eaglestaff warming up over the past handful of games, it feels like he's knocking on the door of one of those unbelievable shooting nights, and perhaps that's tonight. Wake likes to push the tempo and run, so I'm pretty confident this one goes over the total.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

