Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 13
After a 3-3 week last week, my overall Big 12 predictions for the year stand at 65-39 as we enter the penultimate weekend of the regular season. Hopefully, a bounce-back week is in store.
TCU 28, Arizona 26
Arizona's offense finally broke out last week against a quality Houston defense, but I don't know if they have quite enough to top the Horned Frogs. TCU has won three of its last four with their only loss coming by three to a red-hot Baylor team. Frogs get win No. 7.
Arizona State 23, BYU 20
There's something about losing that first game after being undefeated so deep into the season that it oftentimes trips you into a second loss. Iowa State saw that happen to them earlier this month and I expect the same here with BYU, who is in a difficult spot playing on the road against a surprisingly good and confident Arizona State. The Kenny Dillingham magic continues in Tempe.
Kansas 34, Colorado 31
Don't be fooled by the Jayhawks' record; they're playing as good as anyone in the country right now, having picked up consecutive ranked wins over Iowa State and BYU. Why not make it three straight? Colorado probably feels like they can walk straight to Dallas with Kansas and Oklahoma State left on the schedule. Lance Leipold has this group believing and fighting to get to a bowl game. They keep their postseason hopes alive with a third straight upset.
Oklahoma State 30, Texas Tech 28
Finally getting on the board this week is Oklahoma State! As poorly as they've played over the last two games, I just can't see a Mike Gundy-led team going 0-9 in Big 12 Conference play. They're not beating Colorado next week, so this is their chance to notch a win. Fortunately for them, Texas Tech's defense is vulnerable. The Pokes win on a walk-off field goal.
UCF at West Virginia
West Virginia wins. Score prediction and explanation will be released in a separate article on Thursday.
Baylor 30, Houston 20
This game, believe it or not, will be a fun one to watch. Baylor's high-powered offense going up against one of the best defenses in college football? Count me in. Sawyer Robertson and the Bears get out to a hot start, but Houston figures some things out defensively and makes it a game.
Iowa State 27, Utah 14
This one feels like a rock fight in a lot of ways. Maybe a defensive score or a kick/punt returned for a touchdown helps out the scoring for this one. Utah has lost six straight thanks to having zero offense. Different week, same result for the Utes.
Kansas State 24, Cincinnati 19
Kansas State is still in the mix for a spot in Dallas, but they need to win out and receive a bunch of help. You have to wonder how last week's loss to Arizona State carries over to this one. Another low-scoring game, but this time, I'll side with the home team.
