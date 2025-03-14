Big 12 Commissioner is 'In Favor' of Expanding the NCAA Tournament to 76 Teams

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark on NCAA Expansion: "I'm in favor of expansion to 76. I think that's the right number." Says there will be decisions in 90 days and economics will be a factor.



Taking NET Top 60 (other 16 low major conf. AQs) -- Bubble Teams would be Pitt/Neb/UNT pic.twitter.com/M6OIoi6R6C