Big 12 Commissioner is 'In Favor' of Expanding the NCAA Tournament to 76 Teams
With the NCAA Tournament set to begin in just a matter of days, the discussion of expanding the event is an annual occurrence.
Earlier this week, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made his stance on the matter pretty clear.
“I’m in favor of expansion to 76. I think that’s the right number," he stated. "I think there will be some decisions over the next 90 days, 60 days. I think the economics, candidly, have to work. CBS and TNT have a marquee asset with the tournament. I know they know that. But in order for us to expand, they have to come to the table and provide the right economics. No one wants to get diluted. We’ve got a great asset here. We’ll see how it plays out. I know (NCAA President) Charlie Baker and (NCAA Senior VP) Dan Gavitt are working hard at figuring out where we need to be and they’ll do the right thing. But the economics matter.”
While the tournament is a massive moneymaker for everyone involved, expanding to 76 teams seems silly. If you can't clinch a spot in a 68-tram field, you probably don't have any business being there and the same can be said when it expanded from 64 to 68 in 2011.
Everything in sports is based on generating revenue. If adding eight more teams to the field helps generate more money, they'll do it. And you probably won't have much time to get accustomed to a 76-team field (if it happens) before talk of expansion to 78 or 80 begins.
