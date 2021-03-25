Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia loses another to the portal.
Author:
Publish date:

For the 2nd time this week, West Virginia has lost a veteran player to the NCAA transfer portal. Earlier in the week, it was guard Jordan McCabe and today, it's junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr, per his Twitter page.

During his three years at West Virginia, Matthews Jr. appeared in 92 games and started 67 of them. This past season was Matthews' best yet as he averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

