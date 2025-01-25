Can WVU Get Back on Track? Here's What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU vs. K-State
Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers look to get back on track on Saturday evening in the Little Apple as they square off with the Kansas State Wildcats.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia is the slight road favorite, with a 58.4% chance of winning the game. Kansas State has a 41.7% chance.
As we've noted several times before here, winning in this league is tough, but winning on the road is even harder. It doesn't matter if you're playing at Kansas or, in this case, one of the bottom feeders early on in Kansas State - every win in the Big 12 will be earned. 58% is a pretty fair number for the Mountaineers for that very reason.
West Virginia's recent games
The last two games for WVU have produced emotions of extreme elation and utter disappointment. Just days after knocking off No. 2 Iowa State on the day that they honored the legendary Jerry West, they fell flat against Arizona State, who entered the game five straight. Every time the Mountaineers have lost this season, they've bounced back the very next time out, having yet to drop two straight.
Kansas State's recent games
It's been an extremely disappointing start to the season for the Wildcats, who, on paper, looked to be a dark horse contender in the league this season. They have a handful of "bad losses" in non-conference play but have really struggled since getting into their Big 12 slate. Since beating Cincinnati in the Big 12 opener, they've lost six straight, three of which came by double digits.
