Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner? Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 1 Arizona

Tomorrow presents a big opportunity for West Virginia as they'll get their shot at the No. 1 team in the country, Arizona.

Here is how we see this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Arizona 84, West Virginia 70

This is going to be one heck of a challenge for Ross Hodge and Co. This Arizona team has a strong eight-man rotation with five players averaging north of ten points per game, while forward Ivan Kharchenkov is not far off, entering this one at 9.5 ppg.

They have incredible length at all spots, even in the backcourt with both starting guards at 6'3"-6'4" and 200+ pounds. Lithuanian center Motiejus Krivas is the biggest player the Mountaineers will have faced this season, checking in at 7'2", 260 lbs. Not only will WVU have to worry about his ability to score the ball and rebound it, but he's a defensive anchor for the Wildcats in the paint, blocking nearly two shots per game.

Arizona does just about everything well. They shoot the ball at a high clip, have good ball-movement, rebound it consistently, and force turnovers. West Virginia has beaten the No. 1 team five times in thirteen tries, but they've yet to do it on the road. I don't see it happening this weekend.

Christopher Hall: Arizona 82, West Virginia 67

The Mountaineers' confidence continues to grow and finally obtained its first road win of the season against Arizona State.

Treysen Eaglestaff has turned a corner since the start of Big 12 action and is on the heels of matching a season-best 23 points behind a season-high six threes. After a slow start to the season, the team is averaging 13.3 points per game through the first six games of league play.

Eaglestaff’s recent production should start to free up one of the nation's best shooters, Honor Huff. Also, clearing the way for others, such as senior forwards Brenen Lorient and Chance Moore, and point guard Jasper Floyd, all of whom had big moments this season.

However, the Mountaineers are facing the number one team in the nation to wrap up this two-game road trip in Arizona. West Virginia’s recent success bodes well for the remaining schedule, but this is a tough task to capture a three-game winning streak, and the wrong end of the outcome on Saturday will not deter this group from finishing strong.

I never write off a scrappy West Virginia group, and this squad is a feisty bunch. The Mountaineers will have to play their best of the year, no doubt, and with a strong defensive effort, they can pull off the upset. Nonetheless, the Arizona offense is one of the best in the nation, and WVU does not quite have the offensive power yet. Wildcats pull away in the second half, 82-67.

