West Virginia Starting Five vs. UCF

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-13, 8-9) host the UCF Knights (20-9, 9-8) at Hope Coliseum Friday night on Senior Day. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on CBSSN.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 7.0 points, a team-best 3.2 assists per game, and has a team-high 58 steals on the season. The senior reached double figures for the first time in three games in the win over BYU with 11 points but was limited to two points against K-State, acting as the facilitator with five assists. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, before putting in 14 points against Clemson, then matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.5 ppg. After scoring 20 and 19 points in the previous two games, the senior was held in check at Kansas State to 11 points. He’s led the team in scoring in 13 games this season. Huff had eight three-point field goals in two games this season, becoming the first Mountaineer to hit eight or threes multiple games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 9.7 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.8 rebounds per game. Following a four-game stretch of averaging 16.8 ppg. The senior guard failed to hit double figures in six consecutive games before dropping 18 points at Oklahoma State but was limited to one three against BYU and six points at K-State.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha is averaging 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although the senior has not filled the stat sheet, he’s has been vital piece on the defensive end of the floor. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in 10 consecutive games. The senior was a rebound shy of a double double versus BYU with 18 points and nine rebounds and followed with a 14-point performance at Kansas State. He is averaging 11.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh and recorded a double double in the season opener 11 points and 13 rebounds in his Mountaineer debut against Mount St. Mary’s.