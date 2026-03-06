Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. UCF

It's time for Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers will recognize Honor Huff, Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, Harlan Obioha, Brenen Lorient, and Jasper Floyd ahead of tonight's regular season finale against UCF.

Here are my picks for tonight's game.

Spread: West Virginia -3.5

Prediction: UCF covers.

I actually like the Mountaineers' chances to win the game, so don't give me too hard a time. I just don't trust that their offense, free-throw shooting included, is going to be consistent enough to pull away with this one. Let's not forget that the last time these two met, the Mountaineers dug themselves a 14-point hole and were lucky to pull out a win. The offense is still ice cold and goes through multiple dry spells in each half. The Knights have something to play for, so I would be shocked to see WVU win this one by multiple possessions.

Over/Under: 140.5

Prediction: Over.

My final score prediction leads me to the over, but I'm not all that confident in it. West Virginia and UCF did combine for 141 in the first go-around, and given the Knights' ability to put the opposition on the free-throw line, the Mountaineers could steal some points there. Maybe with it being the final home game for Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff, they'll be with a little extra juice and have a breakout performance. Huff had 21 in the game in Orlando, with eight of those points coming from the charity stripe. UCF likes to play at a lightning-fast pace, which is why you see so many of their games played in the 80s and 90s. The Knights have scored 80+ points in four of the last five, yet have given up 80 or more in three straight.

Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

