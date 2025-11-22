Chance Moore Bursts Onto the Scene with a West Virginia Debut Fans Will Not Forget
For the first time, West Virginia fans got to see Chance Moore in action in a Mountaineer uniform, and boy, he did not disappoint. He made an impact from the very moment he stepped on the floor, and did so on both the offensive and defensive ends.
He arguably had the offensive play of the night for the Old Gold and Blue, driving the baseline and throwing down a posterizing dunk over Dillon Hunter, which sent TD Arena into pandemonium.
By now, you've heard all about Moore's ability to put pressure on the rim, and this was a perfect example of it. He gets downhill in a hurry and is quite the load when he puts the ball on the deck. This is an area of West Virginia's offense that didn't exist in the first five games. The more he plays, the more teams will have to respect him in iso situations, which could open up more opportunities on the perimeter for his teammates.
Here's a play from last night's game where that shows up.
Defensively, I thought he did a pretty good job as well, especially for his first time out. His help on the glass was much needed as well, pulling down six boards.
"Obviously, he’s one of the better players on the floor, and some of those other guys weren’t having their best nights, and I thought his physicality in a game like this and his ability to drive the ball downhill was a big deal," head coach Ross Hodge said.
"He had done a good job of staying ready – kept himself in good shape. He was able to play in our closed-door exhibition, and he was able to play in our exhibition, so it was five games, but it was only about 13 days. So, it was nice to have him back for sure."
Lest we forget his steal and near half-court three at the buzzer at the end of the first half. The steal and make were awesome, but the most impressive thing about it was his situational awareness. He knew he had to get it off quickly, but also knew he didn't have to catch and shoot. He had a little bit of time to take a dribble and get a little closer.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU to Bout Xavier in Consolation Game of Charleston Classic — How Good Are They?
Ross Hodge Discusses the Loss and Chance Moore's Debut
Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations From West Virginia's Heartbreaking Loss to Clemson
Signed, Sealed, and Delivered: West Virginia Officially Lands Elite Guard Miles Sadler
Ross Hodge, WVU Officially Signs 'One of the Most Underrated Guards in the Country'