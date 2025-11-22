Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations From West Virginia's Heartbreaking Loss to Clemson
The West Virginia Mountaineers lost to the Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic on Friday night, 70-67.
As always, we take a look around at a few individual performances and some notable areas the team either improved on or took a step back in.
Stock Up: Chance Moore
Moore was exceptional in his Mountaineer debut, making an impact on both ends of the floor. As advertised, he put a bunch of pressure on the rim and was able to finish through contact. Aside from Honor Huff, the supporting cast didn't really help out much from the perimeter, which will come, especially when you have to respect his ability to attack the paint.
Stock Down: Frontcourt's offense
This was really the first time this season that Brenen Lorient looked out of sync. Every time he had the ball, Clemson swarmed to him and forced him into some contested shots. The same can be said for Harlan Obioha, who just couldn't carve out any space amongst the trees. On nights where West Virginia doesn't shoot it well from three and they're facing a team with similar size and length, it could be trouble.
Stock Up: Rebounding
It was a concern after the first couple of games, but since then, the Mountaineers have done a pretty good job of not only holding their own but even having the edge. Finishing just -3 against a big, long team like Clemson shows growth. Also, WVU pulled down three more offensive rebounds than the Tigers.
Stock Down: Free throw shooting
Lorient's boneheaded play will be what most pin this loss on, but for me, it's the free-throw line. WVU went just 12/19. Missing the front end of one and ones can't happen, but also having multiple 1/2 trips isn't going to cut it either.
West Virginia will now play the loser of Georgia vs. Xavier on Sunday.
