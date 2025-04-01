Chester Frazier Returns to Virginia Tech
Former West Virginia University men's basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier is returning to Mike Young’s staff at Virginia Tech where he previously spent two seasons with the Hokies men’s basketball program.
Frazier was in Morgantown last season under former WVU head coach Darian DeVries where he helped build and then guide the Mountaineers to a 19-13 record, 10 more wins the previous season, and posted a 10-10 conference record.
Prior to West Virginia, Frazier spent three seasons at his alma mater Illinois as an assistant for Brad Underwood. The Illini went to the Elite Eight this past season after a second-round appearance 2022 a season prior.
While at Virginia Tech, he helped guide the Hokies to a third-place finish in the ACC in 2021 and an NCAA tournament appearance.
Frazier spent seven seasons as an assistant at Kansas State for former Illini head coach Bruce Weber. The Wildcats captured a pair of Big 12 championships during that stretch (2013, 2019 and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2018 that included an upset victory over No. 5 seed Kentucky.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Chester Frazier Writes Note to West Virginia Players & Fans, Hints at Departuree
West Virginia in the Top Six for one of the Nation's Top Rebounders
Quick Hits: QBs in the Run Game, Role of the GM, Staff Organization + More
West Virginia Fans to Get a Sneak Peek at the Future Tonight in the NIT
Rich Rodriguez Leaves Scrimmage 'Unhappy' with One Aspect of WVU's Roster