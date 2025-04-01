Chester Frazier Writes Note to West Virginia Players & Fans, Hints at Departure
In the near future, new West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge will begin making official announcements for who he is hiring to be a part of his staff.
The West Virginia fan base has been holding on to a thread of hope that assistant head coach and top recruiter Chester Frazier would be retained. Unfortunately, it looks like Frazier will be moving on to another opportunity elsewhere, as expected.
Early Tuesday morning, Frazier made a post on X, thanking everyone at West Virginia for this past season.
“What a year!!! Thought this was probably my most rewarding year as a coach. We got a lot out of this group and they gave us EVERYTHING they had!!! A group that was fun to be around and coach - from the Italy trip - to that last buzzer in Kansas City! I had no doubt we built a resume that deserved to be in the field!! Want to say thank you to our players, the staff, administration, fans and everyone who played a part in the season!! How fun was the Bahamas Trip… winning in the Phog… at home vs. Iowa State…
“Want to send special thanks to our seniors - appreciate the way you represented this season! It wasn’t easy but we sure found a way!! Future is bright for all of you!!
“To the Mountaineer fans - you guys are the best!!! Thanks for your undying loyalty and love for WVU!! You guys made my family feel welcomed and we will always be appreciative!! Wish we could’ve finished what we started but I’m sure you guys will be great!!
“With love, Fraz.”
