West Virginia Fans to Get a Sneak Peek at the Future Tonight in the NIT

How you can watch new WVU coach Ross Hodge lead North Texas in the NIT semifinals.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 13, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Texas Mean Green head coach Ross Hodge reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Here soon, Ross Hodge will have his complete and full attention on his duties as the West Virginia head coach. For the time being, he's working overtime, finishing out the season with North Texas while getting his start on the recruiting trail for WVU, mainly in the transfer portal.

Tuesday night, Hodge's Mean Green will be in action at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on UC Irvine in the semifinals of the NIT.

Shortly after accepting the head coaching job at WVU, Hodge made it clear that he wanted to finish what he started with his group at North Texas, which Mountaineer fans should respect, especially after hearing Darian DeVries basically admit to talking to Indiana before knowing they were snubbed from the NCAA Tournament.

With their win over Arkansas State in the second round of the NIT, the Mean Green clinched the second-best season in program history. They won't be able to catch their top win total of 31, which was set in 2022-23 in Grant McCasland's final year, but if they win the NIT championship, they'll finish the year with a 29-8 mark, giving the Mean Green a 10-game improvement from a season ago.

You can catch North Texas and UC Irvine on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

