Report: Darian DeVries is Not a Candidate for the Iowa Head Coaching Job
Aplington, Iowa native Darian DeVries will not be leaving West Virginia for Iowa despite several rumors speculating the possibility in recent weeks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, DeVries is not a candidate in the head coaching search for the Hawkeyes.
DeVries, is, however, considered a top target for the Indiana head coach opening, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.
West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker mentioned that he and DeVries have had numerous conversations recently about what is needed to improve the program, so a re-worked deal with WVU is almost certainly on the table.
"I would just tell people when you deal with football and men’s basketball, there’s a lot of pontification and speculation that’s out there," Baker said in an interview on Sportsline. "Every coach we have that has a successful year has people reach out to them to see if they’re interested in talking. Every single coach we have. Even with my own job status, I think that’s been speculated about three or four times in the two and a half years I’ve been here, and there was a couple of times people were presuming I was out the door, and it’s just not the case. This is a great situation; this is a great institution, a great place to live. We have an unbelievable fanbase. We’re committed to do what it takes to win, and I think Coach DeVries knows that. We’ve had multiple conversations about what we need to do to make this program better, and he knows that we’re committed to do it, and we’re committed to him. I think that ultimately, he feels very good about what he has here, and I think that the future is very bright for us.
DeVries led the Mountaineers to a 19-13 (10-10) record in his first year on the job and had the program on the doorstep of making the NCAA Tournament.
