DeVries Believes Amani Hansberry Could Have 'Breakout Year'
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries stopped by the College Hoops Today podcast, hosted by Jon Rothstein, to discuss the decision-making process when accepting the WVU job, putting the roster together, and several other topics.
When asked about one player in particular, Amani Hansberry, DeVries raved about his potential and what he could do for the Mountaineers this upcoming season.
“I really like him. First of all, he’s a tremendous kid. He works unbelievably hard and we can play him at multiple positions. We can play him a little bit at the four, but also as kind of a small-ball five and he has the ability to stretch the floor. He’s had a great start to the summer and I think it’s only going to continue to get better as his confidence grows and he gets more comfortable playing out on the perimeter and playing in space. I like his physicality and his motor on top of that. I think he has a chance to have a breakout year.”
The Illinois transfer appeared in 19 games as a true freshman and averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds. Coming out of Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore, Maryland, Hansberry was a consensus four-star recruit that yielded offers from Boston College, LSU, Mississippi State, Miami, NC State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and the previous staff at West Virginia.
Rothstein asked if there were any other players that have stood out early on in the team building process, but he didn't want to single any one player out or run through the entire roster. Instead, he gave his overall analysis of the group.
“I’ve really liked the way it’s come together. It took us a while to get going as we were putting our staff together and getting our roster started through the portal. I do really like it. I think we got great chemistry, I think the pieces all fit well together. I do think we have an opportunity to have a very competitive team and a team that I know is hungry, and a team that is looking forward to the challenges that we’re going to see every night.”
