MAILBAG: Hodge Criticism, Placing the Blame, Tournament Resume Needs, + More

Q: This year's basketball team makes it to the tournament. Next year's football team competes for the Big 12 title (doesn't have to win it, just be in the conversation late into November). Which one are you taking?

A: The latter 100 percent. Hodge doesn't need to make the NCAA Tournament in year one, although it sure would get some fans off his back. I mean, even DeVries didn't make it last year, and yes, I know it was one of the worst snubs of all-time, but they could have avoided that by not losing to Colorado. Taking that big a step in year two in football would be huge for not only Rodriguez, but the fans, who have been through so much pain over the last seven years. Win eight games, be in the mix, and everyone feels much better moving forward.

Q: Yeah, so should we look at our Wrestling and Baseball teams for joy in the meantime? Not kidding.

A: Rifle, women's basketball, and both soccer teams, too. If you don't already, I encourage you to watch Mark Kelliogg's squad — they're a fun watch. I know the loss to Ohio State (and Clemson) was painful, but hang in there. This team was never going to do big things in year one.

Q: How in someone’s right mind do you get the lead with 12 seconds to go, and not call a full court press when they’ve done nothing but drive in the paint the entire game and draw fouls? If Hodge doesn’t figure it out, the fanbase will turn more quickly on him than Neal Brown.

A: Yeah, I'm not exactly sure of the strategy, but I think Ross and most coaches, for that matter, don't want to have a situation where the press is broken easily, and you have a free runner to the basket. I'm more critical of how they defended it, rather than not pressing. How do you let Bruce Thornton get the ball in his hands? You have to face guard him, and if he does touch it, you can't let him get downhill.

Q: How much blame is on the coaching? And how much blame is on the players?

A: 50/50. I know what may seem low, but that's about the most you can go unless it was an egregiously coached game from start to finish, which this one wasn't. I had an issue with the last eight minutes or so, and then the defensive approach in the two overtime frames. Despite all of the blame falling at Hodge's feet, which I get, it's on the players, too. It's their job to get a stop, and they failed to do so in the overtime periods, particularly the second OT. That said, I do think Hodge's decisions played a factor in the loss.

Q: Ideal number of wins for the tournament?

A: Oh boy... I'm not even sure, to be honest. The only reason I say that is that now you have to avoid poor losses as well. If you lose to one of the bottom two or three teams in the league, that will change how many wins you'll need to get in. My best guess is that they're going to have to go .500 in Big 12 play (9-9) with a few signature wins. Maybe it's getting Kansas, Texas Tech, or BYU at home — none of which are going to be easy.

Q: When will WVU football and basketball be relevant again?? Just wondering bc I’m tired of this grandpa.

A: Soon. I think it's hard for fans to draw a line in the sand and separate the past from this year because they've experienced the six years of Neal Brown and the four coaches in four years in basketball. In reality, it's year one for both programs, and while you and I do have a right to be critical and maybe even concerned about certain aspects of each program, it's the starting point. The longer Rodriguez and Hodge are in place, the better their programs should become.

Q: How much is Ross Hodge’s buyout?

A: Right now? You're looking at roughly $9.1 million, so yeah, that ain't happening. He's going to get some runway here, as he should. I fully understand the frustration, but every coach on the face of this planet has all blown a 16-point lead at some point in their careers. I'm not suggesting Hodge will or won't be the guy, but it's a 12-game sample size. Wren Baker is going to give him the resources to build this thing back up. It's just not going to happen this year.

Q: Why do WVU fans have to go through so much pain with the two main sports, and when will it come to an end?

A: A great question that I don't have the answer to. West Virginians are so deserving of a strong product in football and basketball, and have been tortured since the beginning of sport. One would assume that the Mountaineers are well overdue to have something go in their favor, right?

Q: What’s Santa need to bring to WVU Athletics this Christmas?

A: No coal. We have enough of that. All kidding aside, um, well, maybe some of his magical dust, which can bring good luck. On the basketball side specifically, how about some confidence for Treysen Eaglestaff? That would be a great start.

