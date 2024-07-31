DeVries Hires Jalen Cannady as Video Coordinator
Jalen Cannady joins the Mountaineer staff as the video coordinator
Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the hiring of Jalen Cannady as the new video coordinator.
“We are excited to have Jalen join our staff as our video coordinator,” DeVries said. “He will help immensely in our self-analysis film study and in our game preparation. He’s also someone who has played basketball at a high level which adds even more to his ability to pick things up quickly when analyzing film.”
Cannady served as the Player Development Coach/Video Coordinator for the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G-League last season after he was a graduate assistant and assistant director of scouting at UNC Charlotte from 2021-23.
