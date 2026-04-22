WVU Eyes Familiar Transfer Target, Hopes Second Time is the Charm

West Virginia is one of several schools in the mix to land Utah transfer forward Seydou Traore (6'6", 220 lbs). According to the Portal Report, Seydou is being pursued by Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, and UConn, in addition to West Virginia.

This is the second straight year that Ross Hodge and Co. are making a play for Traore. Before this season at Utah, Traore spent his freshman year at Manhattan and his sophomore campaign at Iowa.

In 31 games with the Utes this season, he averaged nine points, 3.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.

Ironically, his best game of the year came against the Mountaineers in Morgantown, where he poured in 17 points on 6/13 shooting, including a 3/4 night from beyond the arc. He also pulled down six rebounds, dished out two assists, blocked two shots, and collected three steals.

If you recall, he was the one playing defense on Honor Huff at the end of the game on the perimeter and deflected his would-be game-tying shot, giving the Utes possession on the rebound, icing the game at the free-throw line.

Traore reached double figures 14 times, with his highest output being a 23-point game against San Jose State in his first game of the season.

The scouting report on Traore

For a post player, Traore is an excellent passer. He does a tremendous job of finding guys cutting behind the defense or to the cup while he's either got the ball at the top of the key or putting the ball on the deck and getting downhill. Finishing around the rim is a speciality of his and is probably something that Ross Hodge would ask him to do more of if he comes to WVU.

The ability to shoot the three-ball is there, so imagine a blend of Brenen Lorient and Chance Moore's offensive games — that's very close to what he would be bringing to the table. He's not quite as quick off the bounce as Moore and doesn't have the same type of burst, but he plays under control and with some power.

Defensively, he plays engaged and always looking to jump passing lanes and contest shots. Not sure if he would be in the starting five at WVU, but he would certainly be a key piece of the rotation.

Traore will have one year of eligibility remaining.