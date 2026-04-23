WVU Targeting St. John’s Transfer Joson Sanon with Staff Connection

West Virginia is looking for some more help in the backcourt, keeping in mind that Amir Jenkins, who is recovering from a pair of shoulder surgeries, could be out for quite some time.

One name you'll want to keep an eye on is St. John's transfer Joson Sanon. West Virginia has been floated around as a possible suitor for Sanon for a while now, given his connections to WVU assistant Yusuf Ali, who was on staff at Arizona State when Sanon was a Sun Devil last year, and according to recruiting insider Sam Kayser, the Mountaineers have made contact with him.

Others who have expressed interest in the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard are Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Vanderbilt.

A couple of years ago, Sanon was one of the most coveted players in the country coming out of Vermont Academy and was rated as the 23rd-best prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He picked the Sun Devils over opportunities at Alabama, Arizona, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Providence, Syracuse, UConn, and several others.

Freshman year at Arizona State

Sanon appeared in 27 games and made nine starts as a true freshman. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, one assist, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 42% from the floor and 36% from three-point range. He struggled mightily with his shot in Big 12 play until the end of the year, when he went on a heater in his final five games, doing most of his damage by attacking the basket. His best game came in a loss to Utah, where he led the way with 28 points on 11/20 shooting, including a 4/5 night from deep.

Sophomore year at St. John's

Sanon saw action in every game for the Red Storm this season, mostly coming off the bench, but did make 14 starts. His shooting numbers took a dip across the board, connecting on just 33% of his attempts from the floor and from three. Similar to his freshman year, he got better as the season went along, reaching double figures in three of his final seven regular season games.

The fit at West Virginia

Depending on Ross Hodge's portal strategy, Sanon could be in the starting lineup alongside Miles Sadler and Finley Bizjack. If they are to go out and find a true wing who can start, Sanon would be the first guy off the bench and will play starter's minutes. The shotmaking ability is there; he just has to get his touch back, and defensively, he can be a menace on the ball with his pressure and length.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.