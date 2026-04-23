2026 Four-Star Guard Keonte Greybear Commits to West Virginia

The good news continues to roll in for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers, securing their second commitment of the day, this time from the high school ranks. Class of 2026 guard Keonte Greybear (6'3", 180 lbs) of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy tells West Virginia On SI that he will be a Mountaineer.

Greybear is considered a four-star recruit by ESPN, ranking as the 24th-best point guard in the country. Schools such as Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and a few others were in the mix, but he was sold on West Virginia following his official visit earlier this week.

Earlier this year, Greybear was one of the most impressive players at the Grind Session event in Orlando and had one game where he went off for 43 points. He posted 19.9 points per game on 44% shooting, including 31% from three-point range during the event.

What to expect from Keonte Greybear in year one at WVU

Obviously, fellow freshman Miles Sadler will be starting at the point, but there will be competition for that backup spot, and Greybear should absolutely be in the mix. Amir Jenkins is currently recovering from a pair of shoulder surgeries, and his timeline to return is unknown at this time. If he is able to play next season, he would almost certainly fill in that No. 2 spot at point guard. If not, look for Greybear and Florida State transfer Martin Somerville, who committed to the program earlier today, to fill that role. He has a repeatable jumpshot that could turn him into an elite three-point marksman at the next level.

West Virginia's remaining needs

The backcourt appears to be in pretty good shape for now, but don't be surprised if there's still one more guard added to the roster before it's all said and done. The Mountaineers need to find a starting wing and someone to compete with Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan for minutes at the four. Hodge could roll with incoming freshman Aliou Dioum as the backup to Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla at center, or he could land a productive veteran with one year of eligibility remaining that can buy Dioum some time to develop.

West Virginia's current roster

* - walk-on

G: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins, Keonte Greybear

G: Finley Bizjack, Martin Somerville, MJ Feenane*

G/F: Evans Barning Jr.

F: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhammad Sylla, Aliou Dioum