DeVries Tabs Ryan Horn Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries announced Ryan Horn as the assistant director of strength and conditioning for the men's basketball program.
Horn brings nearly 20 years of professional experience in sports performance to Morgantown.
Horn, a native of Inwood, West Virginia, previously worked with men’s basketball programs at Drake, Wichita State, Wake Forest, Tulsa and VCU.
Last season, Horn served as Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Performance at Drake, overseeing all aspects of sport performance programs, sport science and departmental initiatives for 16 sports and more than 400 student-athletes. He worked directly with coach Darian Devries and men’s basketball with the Bulldogs winning the Missouri Valley Conference and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
Prior to Drake, Horn returned to collegiate athletics in 2022 as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Wichita State, where he worked directly with the men’s basketball team. Before Wichita State, Horn spent two years in the private sector, where he served as a Special Operations Strength and Conditioning Specialist at KBR, where he designed, implemented and evaluated training programs.
Horn spent eight years working alongside Danny Manning at Tulsa from 2012-14 and at Wake Forest from 2014-20. The Demon Deacons reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and had a pair of NBA players in Jaylen Hoard and John Collins as well as All-ACC selection Olivier Sarr.
At Wake Forest under Horn’s watch, the Demon Deacons were on the forefront of some of the newest technology and training techniques. His expertise in gathering and quantifying data helped the Wake Forest student-athletes maximize their on-court performance while minimizing injury risks. Horn also played a role in fundraising efforts for a new basketball performance facility and revamped sport science and analytics department.
At Tulsa, Horn served as the Director of Athletics Performance, overseeing men’s basketball and softball while assisting with football. Tulsa won the Conference USA regular season title and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2014. With football, Horn oversaw the Hurricane’s NFL Combine and Pro Day preparatory programs as well as designing and implementing programs for injured football student-athletes.
Horn served as a graduate assistant in 2007-08 and then in a full-time capacity from 2008-11 at VCU. After completing his master’s degree in sport administration in 2008, Horn was promoted to Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, working with VCU’s men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey and golf teams. He was elevated in 2011 to Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, assisting with men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball.
His professional career began with internships at Robert Morris and Liberty before heading to VCU.
Horn played college football at East Stroudsburg for one season and at James Madison for two seasons before injuries ended his playing career. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Shepherd in 2007 before earning his master’s degree at VCU in 2008.
Horn holds the dual titles of Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) and Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Association. The MSCC distinction, which he completed in 2021, is considered the industry’s highest honor and represents a balance of professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise and longevity in the field.
