Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Coppin State
Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be back in action and will, in all likelihood, move to 7-2 on the season as they take on Coppin State.
Here are our final score predictions for the game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, Coppin State 54
The Eagles are among the worst teams in all of college basketball. To be exact, at least by KenPom's measures, they rank 364th out of 365 teams, so this is a game the Mountaineers need to win in dominating fashion. There's virtually no chance the Mountaineers lose this one, but it will be evaluated, just like every game on the schedule. Winning by a significant margin is important, and I firmly believe they will.
Forward Demariontay Hall is the only player scoring double figures, averaging just 10.1 points per game. They turn the ball over a ton (15.7 avg) and shoot the three-ball at an extremely low clip (28.7%). West Virginia will smother them in the halfcourt and have a ton of opportunities for some runs outs with as much as they throw it away. There will be no playing around from WVU in this one.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Coppin State 46
West Virginia has taken advantage of its opponents during the early home schedule slate. The Mountaineers are holding the opposition to 36.8% from the field and 52 points per game, including stifling Mercyhurst to 38 points Sunday evening. The lowest output from a WVU opponent since holding Coppin State to 38 in 2017.
Coppin State has one win over a D-I school (Rider) this season. Like WVU, the Eagles are searching for a consistent scorer. Seven different Eagles have led the team in scoring this season. Forward DeMariontay Hall is averaging team-highs 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The senior is the only Eagle to average double figures, and along with senior guard Torrin Andrews, has led the team in scoring twice this season.
West Virginia has struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor as well, although senior guard Honor Huff is starting to settle into his leading scorer role, and hopefully a lessened was learned at the Charleston Classic in the final minute of the opening round game against Clemson that he needed more touches to lift the Mountaineers past the Tigers.
Nonetheless, the defense will again carry the Mountaineers past an inferior opponent, and the Mountaineers will cruise to a 21-point victory.
