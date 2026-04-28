DJ Thomas Officially Departs WVU, Joins Another Big 12 School

One of the biggest surprises, or should I say, the only surprise of the offseason (so far) for West Virginia was seeing true freshman DJ Thomas throw his name into the transfer portal. On Monday, he officially chose his new home, heading back to the Lone Star state to play for Jamie Dixon and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Thomas was completely overlooked by high majors coming out of high school in Allen, Texas, with West Virginia being the only team to take a chance on him, and really, it was Ross Hodge if we're being honest. Thomas committed to play for Hodge at North Texas and then followed Hodge to Morgantown instead of playing in Denton.

Early on in the season, Thomas showed some flashes of brilliance, particularly in that Backyard Brawl blowout of Pitt, knocking down some big shots early while the Mountaineers were still trying to figure things out on that end of the floor. He finished in double figures 10 times on the season and had arguably his best game of the year in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown against Creighton, pouring in 20 points on 9/14 shooting, including a 2/5 night from beyond the arc. He also chipped in two rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Why the move is understandable

It wasn't about fit or money. Thomas could have been very successful had he stayed in Morgantown, and the Mountaineers had the resources to keep him in place. For him, it was an opportunity to go back home and play in front of his friends and family, being roughly one hour away from his hometown. He didn't have that opportunity coming out of high school, at least at this level.

What losing Thomas means for West Virginia in 2026-27

So far, the Mountaineers have added Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan, who is currently slated to be the starting power forward. That could change, though, once the roster is finished being put together. They are in pursuit of a handful of transfers and will certainly add to that spot before it's all said and done. While Thomas would have been a key piece to hold onto, it's not a monumental loss by any means. Having an experienced player like Buchanan will make for a rather smooth transition and possibly be an upgrade at the four, at least for next season.

Thomas will have three years of eligibility remaining.