Seton Hall vs. Butler Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Sunday, Feb. 15

An interesting Big East clash takes place on Sunday evening, as the Seton Hall Pirates (17-8) find themselves as road favorites against a struggling Butler Bulldogs squad.

Butler has lost five games in a row, falling to 4-10 this season in Big East play. The Bulldogs did beat the Pirates back on Jan. 17 when Seton Hall was a top-25 team (No. 25). Now, Shaheen Holloway’s Pirates may be facing an uphill battle to get into the NCAA Tournament.

As of Sunday, Seton Hall is No. 48 in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings, and it’s considered one of many bubble teams when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

A strong finish to Big East play – and a Big East Tournament run – would go a long way for the Pirates’ chances of playing deep into March. However, they’ll need to knock off Butler on Sunday, as an 0-2 showing against one of the Big East’s shakier teams certainly would hurt their resume.

Butler has a 9-5 record at home this season, but it has spiraled since upsetting the Pirates earlier this season, going 2-5 since.

Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s Big East showdown.

Seton Hall vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Seton Hall -2.5 (-118)

Butler +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Seton Hall: -148

Butler: +124

Total

141.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Seton Hall vs. Butler How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Seton Hall record: 17-8

Butler record: 13-12

Seton Hall vs. Butler Key Player to Watch

Finley Bizjack, Guard, Butler

Bizjack had a massive game in the first meeting between these teams, scoring 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting (4-for-7 from 3), and he’s been an elite scorer for the Bulldogs all season long.

The junior guard is averaging 17.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. He’s coming off a rough five-point showing in a loss to UConn, but he scored 23 points against Marquette and 30 against Providence in a double overtime loss.

I’d expect the Bulldogs to lean heavily on Bizjack again on Sunday.

Seton Hall vs. Butler Prediction and Pick

A mid-February game usually wouldn’t be a must-win, but this one is for the Pirates’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Seton Hall still has a road date with UConn and a home game against St. John’s left on the schedule, so it really needs to beat Butler, DePaul, Georgetown and Xavier to get to 21 regular-season wins. That would give Seton Hall a real chance to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, especially if it can rack up some wins in the Big East Tourney as well.

The Pirates are favored for good reason in this game, as Butler is just the No. 80 team in KenPom in the 2025-26 season. Seton Hall is an elite defensive team (No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency), and that’s helped it post an impressive 6-2 against the spread record on the road.

Butler is just 7-7 against the spread at home, and it has dropped five consecutive Big East games.

The Bulldogs are a better offensive team than the Pirates, outranking them in both adjusted offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage this season. However, the Bulldogs rank outside the top 100 in adjusted defensive efficiency.

I think Seton Hall will string together enough stops to win Sunday’s matchup.

Pick: Seton Hall Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

